Titans win 4th straight, 42-21 over Raiders

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders 42-21.

The Titans bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions to improve to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback.

The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston. The teams are set to meet twice in the final three weeks.