‘Time is simply run out on the winter sports season’: Nevada athletes not given a shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state is allowing all but CCSD to play spring football. The leaders of Clark County are saying no sports until face-to-face instruction.

As for the winter sports, they have already been blindsided, shutout and are forced to make decisions where it is hard to find a winner.

They are Durango kids, not allowed to play at Durango high School and not allowed to compete in Nevada.

“You only have 4 years,” said Sebastian Mack, student-athlete at Durango High School. “Every year is important.”

Forty-eight states have a plan to play winter sports. Some have not started yet, and some have over a month left.

Nevada is one of two to not even take a shot.

“We are sorry. Time is simply run out on the winter sports season,” said Donnie Nelson of the NIAA. “Winter sports, basketball and wrestling are officially over.”

The Durango boys are blazing a trail in nearly every western state that is not Nevada, safely playing in tournaments, as the fees and travel take a toll.

The parents are fighting for their kids’ future.

Why did the buzzer sound so quick in nevada?

Testing, discipline and sacrifices can be made.