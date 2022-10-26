LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first round of ticket sales for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starts Tuesday, Formula One racing said.

Phase 1 of ticket sales begins with a pre-sale for American Express Club cardholders at 10 a.m. and runs to Thursday, Nov. 3, according to f1lasvegaspg.com.

Tickets for the priority interest list of fans — they paid an up-front fee to be able to purchase early — also starts Thursday.

A limited number of tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday (Nov. 5) starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets sold during the first round are three-day passes only (starting at $500 each), according to the website, with a limit of eight tickets per customer.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 16-19, 2023, on a 3.8-mile track that will wind through the Strip.