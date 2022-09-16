Raiders center Andre James walks with trainers after being hurt in the team’s season opener n Sept. 11. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three starters, two on defense, are listed as out for the Raiders’ home opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Center Andre James (concussion), free safety Tre’von Moehring (hip) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) won’t play, according to the team’s injury report.

Running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

The Cardinals will be without two wide receivers, Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back), according to their injury report.

Standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt (calf) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe), a former Raider, are listed as questionable.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is 1:25 p.m. (KLAS, Ch. 8).