LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minnesota is No. 1 in the most recent NCAA women’s ice hockey rankings. Yale is No. 6 and Penn State No. 11.

All three teams visit the Las Vegas valley during the Thanksgiving weekend for a tournament at the Lifeguard Arena and The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. The four-team event on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 also features Boston University.

Minnesota (9-1-1) features two of the nation’s top playmakers in Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle. Each has 10 assists in 11 games. Abbey Murphy is among the nation’s top goal-scorers, with nine.

Friday’s games at the Lifeguard Arena pit Boston University and Yale at 1 p.m. followed by Penn State versus Minnesota at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s games at The Dollar Loan Center match the losing teams from Friday at 1 p.m., followed by the winners meeting at 4 p.m.

Tickets starting at $25 are available at thedollarloancenter.com.

Those who purchase tickets to the Saturday games at The Dollar Loan Center will receive complimentary entry to all games at Lifeguard Arena on Friday, capacity permitting.