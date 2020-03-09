Theodore scores late, Golden Knights beat Flames 5-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Shea Theodore scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:10 remaining and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 5-3.

Nick Holden had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who regained top spot in the Pacific Division. Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas.

Robin Lehner made 19 saves.

Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who had won three straight. Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. David Rittich had 27 saves.