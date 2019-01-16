The rise and fall of a former UNLV Rebel

The current football program at UNLV is still trying to figure it out how to build a winning culture and they have some former players in the community to learn what to do, and not to do, to build the program into a winner.

Jon Denton is one of those former players.

He was a hot shot quarterback at Green Valley High School back in the mid 90’s. Denton seemed to have ‘star’ written all over him, but he admits that label may have led to his eventual downfall.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story on the journey of the former signal caller.