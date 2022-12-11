LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The national women’s teams of the United States and Canada continue their hockey Rivalry Series Thursday at the Dollar Loan Center with the Americans a victory shy of clinching the seven-game competition.

The two squads have played in the gold medal game of every IIHF women’s World Championship and Olympic Winter Games staged, with the exception of the 2019 World Championship and the 2006 Olympics.

In the previous Rivalry Series, five games from December 2019 to February 2020, the USA won four games.

The United States leads this year’s series 3-0, with Games 4 and 5 featured in a Western swing. Game 4 is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar Loan Center, and Game 5 is Dec. 19 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For Thursday’s game, the NHL’s Golden Knights have purchased a ticket for every registered girl in the team’s youth hockey program, and those players will be seated along the glass in the end where the United States shoots twice.

Tickets are available through The Dollar Loan Center‘s website.