Tatar scores in shootout, Canadiens beat Vegas 5-4

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game againt the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

MONTREAL, Canada (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored in the fourth round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nick Cousins scored twice, and Ilya Kovalchuk and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of five. Carey Price made 31 saves for his fourth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Marchessault, Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith replied for the Golden Knights in their second game under new coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 32 shots.