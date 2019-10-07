Sword & Shield: Raiders take it all against Bears in London

LONDON, England (KLAS) — London got a heavy serving of Raiders and Bears to go with their fish and chips during Sunday’s exciting game.

The silver and black bolted out of the backfield, with Josh Jacobs and DeAndre Washington contributing to a 17-0 lead. The Bears roared back with 21 unanswered points to take the lead late in the 4th quarter.

Despite the Bears’ successful campaign for the lead toward the end, the resilient Raiders had the final say in the United Kingdom comeback story, winning the game 24-21.

Check out more of yesterday’s nail-biter in today’s edition of the Sword & Shield.