Sword & Shield: Raiders squad finds its groove, prepares for Bengals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are coming off a couple of home wins, and Derek Carr has been playing well. In those last two, he engineered a couple of game wining drives, first beating the Lions and then the Chargers.

They also got some help on defense to pull them out, but it’s really clicking right now for a team hardly anybody outside their locker room expected much from this season.

But Sunday could be the most difficult of those three home games because the winless Bengals visit, and that could spell trouble if you’re not totally prepared.

“I don’t really care about anybody’s record. We got a lot to prove. We got to keep getting better, keep working hard and hopefully, we can find a way to win another game,” said head coach Jon Gruden.