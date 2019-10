LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are visiting Green Bay this Sunday in a game that will be much different from when the two teams faced off in Winnipeg last August during the preseason.

The Raiders won that game with backups, and now they’ll try to do it when it counts most. This time, they’ll be doing it with fresh faces on the squad, including Zay Jones, who was recently acquired from the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m., and you can watch the game on 8 News Now.