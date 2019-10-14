Sword & Shield: Raiders’ running back teams up with Golden Knights during bye week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For his day job, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs creates an alarming siren of fear in opposing defenses. In his free time, the rookie cranks the siren of joy for hockey fans in Las Vegas.

The Bears defense is still reeling from Jacobs carving them up last Sunday for two touchdowns. The pride of the Alabama Crimson Tide has been a hard-running hit for Oakland as they entered their bye with a huge win and an optimistic record of 3-2.

Jacobs traded in his Raiders jersey for Golden Knights apparel and teamed up with the squad on Saturday, cranking the siren at the top of the arena.

Check out the fun moment in today’s edition of the Sword and Shield report.