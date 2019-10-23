Sword & Shield: Raiders remember legend Willie Brown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The Raiders are mourning the loss of legend Willie Brown. He passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.

Brown played professionally for 16 seasons, splitting his career between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders. He entered the NFL as an undrafted player from Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Brown had two Super Bowl wins under his belt, including Super Bowl 11, when he made a famous move that sealed the Raiders’ victory. He returned an interception for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Raiders remembered honored his legacy and released a statement, saying, “Willie Brown will forever be cherished as a true Raider. He exemplified the Raider spirit. His legendary performance on the field changed the way the cornerback position was played. Willie’s loss will leave a tremendous void, but his leadership and presence will always be a major part of the fabric of the Raiders family.”

For more on remembering Willie Brown, take a listen to today’s episode of the Sword and Shield report.