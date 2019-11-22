Sword & Shield: Raiders mesh well ahead of game with New York Jets

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The Raiders will head to New York to face the Jets this Sunday.

There are so many players contributing to the team’s success, and that was discussed with Derek Carr. The thing about this squad is they’re playing as a team, and no individual player is being singled out for doing something special. On top of it all, the team is being rewarded for its efforts.

“I guarantee you, Max Crosby isn’t saying ‘yeah, I got four sacks.’ There’s 10 of their guys on that defense that allowed him to get those four sacks. There’s good coverage, cover guys, good play calls. There’s good stance, there’s guys next to you,” said Carr.

The Raiders and Jets will kick off Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on 8 News Now.