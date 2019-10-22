Sword & Shield: Raiders making moves ahead of NFL trade deadline

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The NFL trade deadline is coming up next week, but the Raiders are making moves early. Cornerback Gareon Conley was traded to the Texans for a 3rd round pick in 2020.

This season, Conley had given up 266 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times and gave up 18 catches. In the end, the Raiders made a move looking either toward the future or packaging draft picks to pull off a big trade.

The Raiders will play in Houston this Sunday, and you can catch the game right here on 8 News Now.

For more on today’s episode of the Sword and Shield report, check out the video above.