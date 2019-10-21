Sword & Shield: Raiders get a reality check in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KLAS) — The playoffs seemed like a preseason fantasy world for the Raiders, but after their win in London over the Bears, it felt possible. The squad traveled to Green Bay on Sunday, running into Aaron Rodgers and a reality check.

Rodgers was historically great, hooking up with Jamal Williams for a touchdown on the Packers’ first drive of the game. The score was eventually 14-10, and the Raiders hung in there the best they could.

At one point, Derek Carr fumbled the ball in the endzone, causing a turnover, a touchback and a devastating blow to the team’s momentum.

Check out today’s episode of Sword and Shield for all the details on yesterday’s game.