Sword & Shield: Powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs rock Oakland Raiders

Oakland, Calif. (KLAS) — The Kansas City Chiefs have the future of football at quarterback while the Oakland Raiders have Derek Carr, who’s trying to reclaim the AFC West.

The Raiders started off with a bang, leading 10-0 in the first quarter. They quickly declined going into the second quarter, with Patrick Mahomes proving to be the ultimate nightmare for the opposing squad.

Ron Futrell talks all the highlights from yesterday’s game, which resulted in a Raiders defeat, 28-10, on today’s edition of the Sword & Shield.