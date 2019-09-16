Sword & Shield: Powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs rock Oakland Raiders

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oakland, Calif. (KLAS) — The Kansas City Chiefs have the future of football at quarterback while the Oakland Raiders have Derek Carr, who’s trying to reclaim the AFC West.

The Raiders started off with a bang, leading 10-0 in the first quarter. They quickly declined going into the second quarter, with Patrick Mahomes proving to be the ultimate nightmare for the opposing squad.

Ron Futrell talks all the highlights from yesterday’s game, which resulted in a Raiders defeat, 28-10, on today’s edition of the Sword & Shield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories