Sword & Shield: No happy ending to Raiders’ six decades in Oakland

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders played their final home game in Oakland yesterday, and unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending. It was pretty ugly, with the team falling 20-16 to the Jaguars.

In the devastating last-minute, four-point loss to Jacksonville, the Raiders were shut out in the second half and gave up two touchdowns in the final five-plus minutes.

But what transpired after the clock hit zero was even harder to watch: the crowd became surly and confrontational as quarterback Derek Carr exited the field. Fans also tore off the Raiders banner on top of one of the dugouts, and an altercation involving security and an upset ticket holder broke out. Many fans were seen being escorted out of the coliseum in handcuffs. Food, beer cans and trash were thrown into endzone.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis was on field following the game and was asked to leave during a live report due to safety concerns.

Ultimately, an ugly scene was the exclamation point to six decades of memories.

“It was a different feeling I had goosebumps before the game, and it was just unfortunate that we couldn’t win this one for Raider nation,” said safety Erik Harris. “Fans were amazing as always,” remarked defensive end Maxx Crosby. “It sucks this city loves this team, and they have given everything they have for us. So to not come out on top sucks.”

Carr reflected on how some of the fans will never be at a Raider game again and “you feel for them.” He also noted it’s weird that the Raiders won’t be called the Oakland Raiders anymore.

It’s definitely a bit weird to think that the next time this team takes the field at home, it will be at Allegiant Stadium as the Las Vegas Raiders. As for this season, even with the four straight losses, the Raiders are still technically in the playoff conversation, though they will need a miracle to clinch the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.