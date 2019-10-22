Support collegiate baseball during fun UNLV exhibition game at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Play ball! The collegiate baseball season may be over, but you can still get your fill of America’s favorite pastime during a fun exhibition game between the UNLV Rebels and Cal State Fullerton Titans on Oct. 26.

Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public. An afternoon at the ballpark wouldn’t be complete without a hotdog or two, so select concessions will be open to those attending.

This event is the perfect way to show your support for collegiate baseball. The exhibition is part of the Rebels’ preparation for the 2020 season. Oct. 30 will be the last day of their fall slate.