Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Stone scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 to take sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

It’s the first time the Golden Knights are alone atop the division since Oct. 4, when they opened the season 2-0-0 after sweeping a home-and-home series against San Jose.