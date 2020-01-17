Stone makes presence felt in old home, Golden Knights defeat Senators 4-2

Ottawa, ON. (KLAS) – Mark Stone made his presence felt in an old home Thursday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 where many experts could sense a difference in the teams play. The team showed a little more energy in their first game with new coach Peter Deboer. It’s been a crazy two days for the Knight’s organization surrounding questions on the change and what remains for the rest of the season.

