Stone, Fleury lift Golden Knights over Panthers 7-2

Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, bottom, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists, Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 460th career win and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had an assist, Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist, and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals.

Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list for victories.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers.

