Sports Update: Thursday Aug. 15 – Knights, Raiders, Boxing, Aviators, NASCAR and more

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Sports update for Thursday August 15, 2019. 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell talks about the Aviators home stand and the Raiders pre-season game.

Also covered is the Golden Knights pre-season debut, NASCAR coming to Las Vegas in a month and the Raiders ‘Hard Knocks’ TV show on HBO.

Heavyweight Tyson Fury also returns to Las Vegas in a month to fight Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena. Fury is hoping for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. The pair fought to a draw last December in Los Angeles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories