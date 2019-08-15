Sports Update: Thursday Aug. 15 – Knights, Raiders, Boxing, Aviators, NASCAR and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Sports update for Thursday August 15, 2019. 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell talks about the Aviators home stand and the Raiders pre-season game.

Also covered is the Golden Knights pre-season debut, NASCAR coming to Las Vegas in a month and the Raiders ‘Hard Knocks’ TV show on HBO.

Heavyweight Tyson Fury also returns to Las Vegas in a month to fight Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena. Fury is hoping for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. The pair fought to a draw last December in Los Angeles