Sports Update: Aviators, Knights, Raiders, NASCAR and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – KLAS TV Sports Director Chris Maathuis and Ron Futrell talk about the days sports and upcoming events in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Aviators return home for a 7 game home stand beginning tonight and Chris breaks the news that the Minor League Championship Game will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2020.

There is talk about the Raiders game tonight in Arizona and the big sports weekend coming up in mid-September. Tyson Fury returns to fight in Las Vegas, NASCAR comes to town, the Knights begin their pre-season and the Raiders play in Oakland against Kansas City.