Sports slowly make their way back into Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s hard to imagine Las Vegas without entertainment, but it may be that way — at least for a little while. Ticketed shows with large crowds are still not allowed.

But some sports are going on this weekend.

The UFC 250 will be held at the Apex without fans. Amanda Nunes steps back into the octagon to fight Felicia Spencer.

There are bulls — lots of them — at the South Point. The Pro Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge begins Friday night. A special, giant pinball-looking arena has been built especially for this event.

“They have a setup that is just electric because in in Oklahoma. You can see the empty sand and it was almost depressing it felt like they were practice bowls,” said South Point GM Ryan Growney. “This one is like a rock concert it’s for TV walls on all four sides draped, all the way to the ceiling lights strobes, it’s I think it’s going to be a wonderful presence on television, and it’s going to be live from Las Vegas.”

You can watch the PBR event live from the South Point on 8 News Now on Sunday. It’s a CBS Sports event, and it will continue throughout the month of June. That’s four weeks of bull riding.

It’s all small steps for now, then hopefully fans can return to these events and shows, sooner rather than later.