Sky is the Limit: Las Vegas student athlete heads to the Air Force Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some student athletes need references to get accepted by a college, but the Air Force Academy requires a United States’ congressman’s recommendation. Arbor Views’ Devin Ramirez flies at a different level.
Everything about Ramirez is the real deal. The scholar athlete activates a no-fly zone in the secondary and can come to the line of scrimmage and tackle, too.
And while Devin is open to future plans, he has an interest in aeronautical engineering. Either way, when it comes to this future cadet, the sky is the limit.