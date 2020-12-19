Sky is the Limit: Las Vegas student athlete heads to the Air Force Academy

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV will return to the famed Big House to play one of the most storied programs in college football – the University of Michigan – on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. UNLV will earn a school-record guarantee of $1.5 million for the single game. The teams will meet for the second time as the Rebels traveled to Ann Arbor on Sept. 19, 2015, in a game won 28-7 by the Wolverines. UNLV's 2023 non-conference schedule also includes a previously announced Sept. 16 visit by Vanderbilt that will mark the first time that a member of the Southeastern Conference will play the Rebels in Las Vegas during the regular season. A Nov. 4 trip to BYU is also scheduled and the Rebels will play one other non-conference home game that season that is to be announced. A new home-and-home series with North Texas was also announced Friday as UNLV will host the Mean Green on Sept. 17, 2022, and play in Denton, Texas, on Sept. 12, 2026. The Rebels are 4-1 all-time against the Conference USA program with the last meeting coming in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl played at the famed Cotton Bowl Stadium. In addition, the Rebels' 2021 season-opening game was officially announced as Eastern Washington will face UNLV on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in the first meeting between the two programs. The game will kick off the second season at the helm for head coach Marcus Arroyo who announced a record-setting early signing class on Wednesday. Fans who are interested in attending games in 2021 are encouraged to place a season ticket deposit on UNLVtickets.com. Season ticket deposits are available for $25 per seat and will lock in the opportunity to purchase season tickets at Allegiant Stadium before the general public.