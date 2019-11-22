Sharks topple Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Couture scored in overtime, Aaron Dell made 37 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night.

Timo Meier scored early in the second period for San Jose, and Brayden McNabb tied it midway through the third.

Dell had perhaps his best performance of the season against a team that had given him fits in his three prior meetings. Dell came in 0-2-1 with a 4.28 goals against average and an .868 save percentage against the Golden Knights, but he stopped 33 of 34 shots in regulation and four more in overtime.

Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, coming off a highlight-reel save Tuesday, stopped 27 shots.

San Jose is 7-3-0 in November to improve to 11-11-1 overall. It arrived in Vegas eager for a victory after its six-game winning streak was snapped in Tuesday’s home loss to Edmonton.

After a physical start, including a first period that featured 29 combined hits and 20 shots on goal, the Sharks opened the scoring when Meier showed off his strength by holding off defenseman Nate Schmidt. He backhanded the puck past Fleury 1:26 into the second.

McNabb scored and invigorated Vegas midway through the third, when he fired a shot from the top of the right circle and beat Dell glove side with his second goal of the season. Both of the defenseman’s goals this season have come against San Jose.