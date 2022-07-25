LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The G League Ignite has added some championship DNA for its debut season in Henderson.

A report from The Athletic on Monday indicates Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, is signing a six-figure deal to play for the Ignite.

Shareef O’Neal played for the Los Angeles Lakers during NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He only averaged about 11 minutes per game.

He underwent open-heart surgery in December 2018, and has dealt with foot injuries. He went against his father’s wishes in turning pro after going to UCLA and then transferring to LSU — where his dad played.

The Ignite agreed to a deal to move to Henderson earlier this month, with games at the Dollar Loan Center, which it will share with the Henderson Silver Knights and the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League.

The Ignite has already had some star power. Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga played for the team last year. Kuminga went on to get an NBA championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. Dyson Daniels is expected to play for the Ignite this year, according to NBA.com.