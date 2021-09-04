Serious injury to BYU defensive back Saturday at Allegiant Stadium

BYU wins opener 24-16 over Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 55,000 fans sat stunned for 17 minutes at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night waiting for information on BYU redshirt cornerback Keenan Ellis. Ellis was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center early in the BYU game against Arizona. His status is unknown.

Ellis appeared to suffer a serious injury when tackling Arizona receiver Michael Wiley on a third-down pass play. Ellis fell to the ground immediately after his helmet bounced backward off Wiley. Ellis was immobile as BYU doctors rushed onto the field at the insistence of teammates near the play.

BYU’s medical staff worked on isolating Ellis and placing him on a transport board, then rolled him off the field in a utility vehicle.

Jaren Hall, son of former Valley High and BYU player Kalen Hall passed for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Cougars.

This is a developing story