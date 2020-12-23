San Diego State at UNLV Men’s Basketball series postponed, Colorado State series rescheduled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to positive COVID-19 cases within the UNLV men’s basketball program, the two-game series between San Diego State and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels scheduled for Jan. 2 through 4 in Las Vegas has been postponed.

The Colorado State at San Diego State series scheduled for Dec. 3 through 5 that was postponed, will now be played Jan. 2 through 4 in San Diego, California.



The matchup between the Rams and Aztecs on Jan. 2 will be broadcast nationally on CBS channels at 1 p.m., while the series finale on Jan. 4 will be broadcast on FS1 at 6 p.m. PT.



The rescheduled dates for the SDSU at UNLV series will be announced once finalized by the MW and both institutions.