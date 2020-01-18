Roger Goodell talks Vegas’ bright future with the NFL at Preview Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2020 is set to be a pivotal year for Las Vegas as we prepare to become an NFL city. The ripple effect expected from the NFL’s arrival was all laid out today at this year’s Preview Las Vegas, and our economic future is looking bright.

The NFL is helping jumpstart development when it comes to transportation, jobs and the housing market. This year’s featured speaker was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

A whopping 1,400 business owners and others interested in our city hung on Commissioner Goodell’s every word. He was first here 20 years ago, back when the NFL’s strict gaming perceptions viewed Vegas as an enemy of the shield.

But, that’s not the case anymore.

“Las Vegas has done a great job of growing, diversifying and becoming a world-class city,” said Goodell.

Now, the league embraces our city, as the Raiders have paved the way. Vegas is now the No. 1 pick for the NFL draft in April.

“I think what will come out of that in April is that you will be done with that event and say wow.”

And we may possibly see the mother of all games, the Super Bowl, in 2025.

“Allegiant Stadium is going to be a world-class stadium, which is our stage, so you have everything here,” stated Goodell.

And of course, don’t forget the NFL’s Pro Bowl game. It looks like that too will land in Vegas.

“I think it will be a great place to have the Pro Bowl here in Vegas. It’s the perfect spot for it.”

Goodell talked about the city’s exciting energy and its spirit. Just like the Raiders, it’s a global brand. He said last year’s draft pumped $224 million into Nashville’s local economy.

“I believe Las Vegas is going to blow that away,” Goodell said.

The parties will only get bigger and better in Vegas, and the NFL draft is only three months away.