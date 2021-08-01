Reports: Former VGK goalie Marc-Andre Fleury intends to play for Chicago Blackhawks this season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vegas Golden Knights goaltender and reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury intends to play for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, a tweet from the NHL team suggests.

Chicago’s “statement” on Twitter Sunday morning was a simple emoji — Fleury’s popular and well-known emoji, the Flower.

🌸 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 1, 2021

Reports have been circulating in recent days whether or not Fleury would play for the team he was traded to this past week. There were talks he may have wanted to retire after Vegas announced the trade on Tuesday.

“With respect to what decisions he might make moving forward, this is a player who is at the very top of his game,” VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said during a call with reporters this past week. “I sure think he’ll play this year. But those are things that I would leave he or others to speak about.”

Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the #Blackhawks that he intends to play this upcoming season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 1, 2021

Chicago has not yet released an official statement regarding Fleury’s decision to play, but hockey insiders, including Frank Seravalli, say the star netminder has informed the Blackhawks he will be in net.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.