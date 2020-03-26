Report: NBA considering Las Vegas to finish season

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Basketball Association (NBA) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NBA has taken an increased interest in Las Vegas over the years, now, according to Bleacher Report, the league may use Las Vegas as a possible location to resume its season.

The plan would be for NBA teams to start the playoffs at a neutral site, like Las Vegas, and play a reduced opening round schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak. Plans are far from being formalized, but reportedly, team executives prefer the Vegas scenario.

The NBA holds its Summer League in Las Vegas, there is a WNBA franchise in the city and in 1994 the NBA moved a playoff game (Blazers at Lakers) from Inglewood, CA to Las Vegas because of racial strife in the Los Angeles area.