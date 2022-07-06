Jaden Hardy drives for a layup in the NBA’s Rising Stars event on Feb. 28 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A team affiliated with the NBA’s developmental league is considering a move to Southern Nevada, according to reports.

Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Marc J. Spears, an NBA writer for ESPN.com, say the G League’s Ignite, based in Walnut Creek, Calif., is “preparing to relocate” for the 2022-23 season.

Clippers have changed their G League name to the Ontario Clippers. In other G League news, sources say the Ignite are likely moving from being headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., to the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson where they will play at the new arena The Dollar Loan Center. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 5, 2022

Both say the team, which played some games this past season at the Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena, could play in the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Ignite this past season had two players with Las Vegas connections, brothers Jaden Hardy and Amauri Hardy.

Jaden Hardy, who turned 20 on Tuesday, was drafted in the second round, No. 37 overall, by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings on June 22. He played at Coronado High School and was a McDonald All-American selection.

Amauri Hardy, 24, played his first three seasons at UNLV and finished at Oregon.

Jaden Hardy is expected to play for Dallas in the NBA’s Summer League that begins play in Las Vegas on July 17. Amauri Hardy is expected to play for Cleveland.

The Hardys are Detroit natives.