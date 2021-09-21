Report: Athletics waiting until after World Series to make decision on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Management from the Oakland Athletics have made numerous trips to Las Vegas to check out sites for a possible new ballpark. A report in Casino.org says that they A’s will wait until after the World Series to make a decision. The World Series begins in late October and could end as late as November 3rd.
Athletics management has made numerous trips to Las Vegas looking for a site to build a new $1 billion ballpark. The Oakland City Council has not been able to come to terms with the Athletics on a new ballpark in the east bay.
Major League Baseball has given the A’s permission to look for a new city to relocate in. Portland, Memphis and Charlotte have been mentioned as possibilities, but DraftKings has Las Vegas as a hypothetical +200 favorite (33% chance).