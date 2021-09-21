Report: Athletics waiting until after World Series to make decision on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Management from the Oakland Athletics have made numerous trips to Las Vegas to check out sites for a possible new ballpark. A report in Casino.org says that they A’s will wait until after the World Series to make a decision. The World Series begins in late October and could end as late as November 3rd.

Athletics management has made numerous trips to Las Vegas looking for a site to build a new $1 billion ballpark. The Oakland City Council has not been able to come to terms with the Athletics on a new ballpark in the east bay.

Major League Baseball has given the A’s permission to look for a new city to relocate in. Portland, Memphis and Charlotte have been mentioned as possibilities, but DraftKings has Las Vegas as a hypothetical +200 favorite (33% chance).