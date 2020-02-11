Remembering Jerry Tarkanian, 5 years since his death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was 5 years ago today that legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian passed away. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now gives his thoughts on “Tark the Shark” and his history in Las Vegas.

Tark coached the Runnin’ Rebels for 19 seasons and left UNLV as the winningest coach (percentage wise) in college basketball history. He won a National Championship in 1990 with UNLV and was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

8 News Now Sports reporter Ron Futrell poses with Jerry Tarkanian for photo in 1985.

Tark was forced out at UNLV in spite of having a 60-3 record with the Rebels over his final two seasons. Ron also talks about plans for an upcoming podcast dealing with the rise and fall of the Rebel basketball program.