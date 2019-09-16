Red & Gold Zone: San Francisco 49ers silence Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KLAS) — The San Francisco 49ers are now 2-0 in the NFC West after a fantastic showing in Cincinnati. The team took on a bewildered Bengals squad, wasting no time silencing the crowd.

The Bengals struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo several touchdown passes and creating an express lane for multiple sacks by the 49ers defense. The final score was 41-17.

Jon Tritsch fleshes out the details of yesterday’s game in today’s episode of The Red and Gold Report.