Rebels tip-off season Wednesday against Montana St.

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season on Wednesday, November 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Thomas & Mack Center vs. Montana State. As COVID-19 test positivity rates have increased and community status is currently in the red category, fans are not being allowed to attend.

The Runnin’ Rebels are entering their second year under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Although coming off a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings last season, UNLV will have an entirely new look this year as 10 of its 13 scholarship players have yet to play in a game for the Runnin’ Rebels.

The returners include senior forward Mbacke Diong, and junior guards Marvin Coleman and Bryce Hamilton. Other returners from last year’s roster include junior transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., sophomore transfer forward Moses Wood, and walk-on junior guard Trey Hurlburt. Of the nine newcomers added to this year’s roster, seven are freshmen.

Hamilton was the team’s leading scorer last season. The Runnin’ Rebels first First-Team All-Mountain West recipient in seven seasons, he averaged 16.0 points per game as a sophomore. Diong led UNLV in rebounding at 7.9 per contest as a junior. Hamilton was also named a Preseason All-MW honoree earlier this month, while Jenkins Jr. was selected as the league’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year and freshman guard Nick Blake was named the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Montana State recorded an overall record of 16-15 last season, which was the program’s first winning record in a decade. The season ended in March for the Bobcats as they were preparing for the Quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament.

Wednesday’s game will be televised locally on Cox YurView channel 14 with Matt Neverett and Steve Cofield calling the action. Jon Sandler and former Runnin’ Rebel Curtis Terry will handle the UNLV radio call, which may be heard live on ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas. All streaming links and live stats are available at UNLVRebels.com.