Raiders sign defensive end Kasim Edebali

This is a photo of Kasim Edebali of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KLAS) — The Oakland Raiders have added some depth on the defensive line. The team announced they have signed defensive end Kasim Edebali to a deal.

Edebali has bounced around the league in the past few years, and hasn’t seen steady play since his time with the Saints from 2014 – ’16. Through those seasons, he played in all 48 games, made two starts and tallied eight sacks and 41 tackles.

Since that last season with the Saints, Edebali saw minor playing time with the Broncos, Lions and Bengals. He also spent time on the Ram’s roster, but didn’t see any action on the field. Over his career, Edebali has played in 62 games, with 49 total tackles.

This signing comes as defensive end Arden Key has been out of practice this week with a knee injury. The team has not announced if Key will be available this week’s game against the Texans. If he is out, Edebali could see some action soon.

For a look at the full injury report, click HERE.