Raiders sign center Rodney Hudson to multi-year extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KLAS) — The Oakland Raiders have locked up Center Rodney Hudson for the next several years. The team announced they reached a deal on a multi-year extension with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Hudson originally signed as an unrestricted free agent in the 2015 off-season. Hudson has started in all 61 appearances at center, an is a large part of an offensive line that has allowed the fifth fewest sacks since 2015.

Hudson recorded 1,074 snaps without allowing a sack in 2018, while also allowing just one hit and four quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He had the top pass-blocking efficiency grade in the NFL at 99.6.

CBS reports the deal is a three-year, $33.75 million dollar agreement, making him the highest paid center in the league.