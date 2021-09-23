Raiders seek 1st 3-0 start since ’02 when they host Dolphins

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders return home to take on the Miami Dolphins in search of their first 3-0 start since 2002.

The Raiders opened the season with wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh and could be the first team to open a season with three straight wins against teams that won at least 10 games the previous season. Miami is looking to bounce back from a 35-0 loss to Buffalo and will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Derek Carr isn’t celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2-0 start to the season. Carr is worried about a rematch against Miami. The Dolphins ended the Raiders’ playoff hopes with a 26-25 victory in Week 16 last season.

You can watch the game on 8NewsNow Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.