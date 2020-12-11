Raiders players returning Sunday: Brown, Abram, and Jacobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are excited to meet the Colts this Sunday and we have some good news on the injury front.

This is the NFL, so every team has injuries to deal with. Not sure the Raiders have more than any other team, but when you throw in COVID-19, it seems the Raiders have had more than their fair share of players missing games.

The good news is, as the Raiders make this playoff push, they are getting some players back.

It looks like Trent Brown, Jonathan Abram and Josh Jacobs all will play against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

Remeber the Raiders are sitting one game behind the Colts in that chase for an AFC Wild Card spot.