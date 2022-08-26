Quarterback David Humm (11), in a 1984 game, runs for the Los Angeles Raiders against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — David Humm, the Las Vegas native who had two stints with the Raiders as a back-up quarterback, is being honored by the franchise.

The team said Friday that the radio broadcast booth at Allegiant Stadium will be called The David Humm Broadcast Booth.

Humm died in 2018 at age 65 of complications from multiple sclerosis. He played for the Raiders from 1975 to 1979 and from 1983 to 1984 and was a member of the 1976 and 1983 Super Bowl teams.

Humm graduated from Bishop Gorman High School and then went to Nebraska where he was a three-year starter.

After his retirement from the NFL — he also played for the Baltimore Colts and Buffalo Bills — Humm was a radio analyst for the Raiders. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988, he had a broadcast booth set up in his home.