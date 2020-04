FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders spent the first two days of the NFL draft getting quarterback Derek Carr playmakers such as Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards.

They added some offensive line depth and a promising cornerback prospect in Amik Robertson on the final day.

Now the question for the Raiders is if all the moves they made in free agency and the draft will help close the gap in the AFC West with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.