Raiders fan shares the raw emotion felt after team’s devastating Oakland finale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even in defeat, the Raiders must be holding back smiles, as it’s about 230 days until they aren’t playing their home games on a baseball field. As for the fans, the raw emotion is real.

The Raiders’ exit from Oakland Sunday was a bit of a messy one. They gave up the lead late to a Jacksonville team that they were favored to beat.

After the game, it got worse: players went over to meet the fans at the black hole in the endzone and got booed. Quarterback Derek Carr went over to pay his respects to the fans, as he’s done many times before, and they were not accommodating. Carr defied all known physics and escaped the Black Hole.

One Raiders fan, who is a season ticket holder, understood the emotion.

“We wanted to go out with the win. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. ” said Chris Romero. “So, you know, as far as what transpired after the game, I would call that salt in the wound, personally. Was unnecessary. But at the same time, there is a lot of mixed emotions. There’s obviously feelings involved.”

Romero is from California and has followed the Raiders from Los Angeles to Oakland and moved to Las Vegas two years ago when the move was announced.

The season tickets he bought here are roughly 15 times more costly than the ones in Oakland. There are no seat license fees in Oakland, and he paid $20,000 each for his seat licenses here. After that, you still have to buy the tickets, which are about $3,500 each.