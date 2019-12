LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Sunday was the last National Football League game of the decade and the end of an era in Oakland.

The soon to be Las Vegas Raiders were on the road in Denver but fell short of keeping their playoff hopes alive. That means from this point forward, the franchise’s home now reigns in southern Nevada with new local fan support generating for the 2020 season.

8 News Now Sports Anchro Ron Futrell has the story.