Raider Johnathan Abram makes an impact off the field, assisting with donation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders picked up the season-opening win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Safety Johnathan Abram had a stellar 13-tackle performance on defense.

But Tuesday, he was back in Las Vegas making an impact off the field. Abram assisted with a big-time donation at a local Boys & Girls Club.

“I know times are really crazy right now with COVID and kids not being able to go to school, but you guys are doing a wonderful job making sure these kids stay active and focusing on school,” he said.

The Health Plan of Nevada donated $20,000 of laptops to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to support remote learning needs required as schools remain closed due to the global pandemic.

Abram had an important message about education for the students in attendance, saying:

“People want to talk about dreams and aspirations, but if you don’t have education, you don’t have nothing. Everybody needs an education to lean back on because when your dreams don’t pan out the way you hope they should, you can always go out and get a job.”

Both the Boys & Girls Club and the Health Plan of Nevada are thrilled to have the Raiders here making a positive impact on the community.

“I think we are so lucky to have the Las Vegas Raiders and to see how excited they are to be in the community,” said Wendy Albert, board chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Shaun Schoener, vice president of sales and account management for Health Plan of Nevada said, “We love them. We welcome them with open arms. Johnathan coming out and doing this event is more than we could ask for.”