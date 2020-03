DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during 2020 NFL free agency, according to the league.

The organization Tweeted, “Marcus Mariota is joining the Las Vegas Raiders!”

Marcus Mariota is joining the Las Vegas @Raiders! pic.twitter.com/4ZzLTTYDnq — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Mariota is the former QB of the Tennessee Titans.