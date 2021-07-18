Punching prodigy: 8-year-old boxer has sights set on greatness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Her age may be in single digits, but her approach has a singular focus. Yullicia Buenrostro is a punching prodigy.

“She trains six days a week. She boxes three times a day, does strength and conditioning twice a week with me,” said Edward Yang, Buenrostro’s trainer. “She also wakes up on Saturdays at 5 a.m. to run. I don’t know any 8-year-old kid who does that, you know.”

Her dad, Albert, says there is no bigger flex for “girl power” than moving to the fight capital of the world.

“When I was younger, me and my dad, we used to like wrestle and stuff and play fight,” said Yullicia. “I started hitting the bag. I loved it a lot.”

Your 50-pound Peewee National Champion will have no problem feeling like a heavyweight on the playground. You’ve been warned.

“She started watching the fights with me. We decided let’s get her into boxing. what’s the worst that can happen?” said Albert. “She’s going to learn to defend herself.”

It’s a high contact sport at an early age, but the Buenrostro’s say they just want to activate their pride and joy.

The future is vast, but Yullicia is already victorious.